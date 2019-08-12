Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu says shooting in Kashmir was a 'delight', thanks locals for being 'warm, co-operative'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a 45-minute televised address to the nation in the aftermath of far-reaching changes in Jammu and Kashmir, urged the Indian film industry to invest and shoot movies in the valley and Ladakh region after the abrogation of Article 370.

Basking in the success of his last film Maharshi, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently prepping for his next release Sarileru Neekevvaru. For this project, the makers zeroed in on Kashmir’s picturesque locations and already shot a certain part of the film before the revocation of Article 370.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh opened up about his experience of shooting in the valley and revealed that it was a delight. “I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again," he said. The report also adds that by July-end, the unit had wrapped up the shoot, and headed to Hyderabad for the next shooting schedule.

On 9 August, to mark Mahesh's 44th birthday, makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru, released an introduction video.

On his birthday today, the makers of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru unveil a glimpse of the much-awaited film... #HappyBirthdaySSMB... Link: https://t.co/QYv2QM4mdH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2019

Reportedly, Mahesh plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The introductory video gives glimpses of the actor in the Indian Army uniform and shows him walking out of an military camp. The film also stars Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for a Sankranti release in 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 10:38:25 IST