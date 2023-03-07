After ending the first season on a major cliffhanger, the Netflix hit Sex/Life is back with its second season tying all the loose ends with three major weddings and a doctorate. With creator Stacy Rukeyser bringing back the iconic pair of Billie (Sarah Shahi) and Brad (Adam Demos), this season also hints towards at least one more part in the near future. While the second season begins with Billie living a new life after getting separated from her husband, Brad who clearly has feelings for Billie can be seen making attempts to move on. Speaking about her experiences while shooting for the second season, the actress recently shared a fun moment that took place during the shooting.

She opened up on the hilarious moment that she shared with her co-star and real-life boyfriend Adam Demos while shooting for a wedding scene. Stating that the two share great chemistry both on and off-screen, Sarah shared how the particular scene was very enjoyable.

Sarah Shahi opens up about a fun scene while shooting Sex/Life

While interacting with People, the actress discussed the wedding of Sasha Snow which got the actors breaking out in laughter.

Mentioning their strong chemistry and off-screen relationship, Sarah noted that it adds a personal touch to their dynamics both as actors and as a couple. Further referring to the wedding scene where Adam and Billie profess their love for each other, Sarah shared that while rehearsing for the moment they had a great laugh.

“It definitely creates a lot of giggles between the two of us having to film that wedding scene. But he still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him whether or not it’s a scene about loving another or hating one another all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I’m pretty lucky in that aspect,” she added.

Sarah also mentioned how the two have a very good way of putting their relationship aside while working.

For the unversed, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos started dating while filming for the first season of Sex/Life in 2021. Since then, fans have also loved their on and off-screen chemistry.

