Sara Ali Khan is the brightest star of this generation with a very promising career. Not only is Sara an outstanding actress, she also knows how to put her point forward with clarity and all her statements make sense. This was most prominent in one of her recent interviews which has been trending on social media. Her articulation, her nuances, her intelligence is what makes her the best.

Taking to social media, netizens hailed Sara for her wit, sass, and her sensibility.

Speaking about the interview, ome fan said, “Sara this podcast make me fall in love with you all ove again I love how honest you are, you are such a nice person your future is bright you will shine my girl. Lot’s of love & well wishes to you. Now waiting for Gaslight @SaraAliKhan #SaraAliKhan.”

Here are some reactions:

Sara talks with her heart and this is what I love about her ❤️ #SaraAlikhan pic.twitter.com/r8H0GYuCPh — BeeSick (@Bee_sick6) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like Murder Mubarak, Metro… Inn Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Gaslight, and Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, amongst many others.

