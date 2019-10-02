You are here:

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim pose together for first time on a magazine cover

Sara Ali Khan and her younger brother Ibrahim are all over the Internet as they, feature together for the first time in a magazine cover. Sara often takes to social media to share pictures with her siblings, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

She recently posted a few stills from her cover shoot with Ibrahim, which has sent the interwebz into a frenzy.

For their outfits, both Sara and Ibrahim opted for ethnic ensembles in basic colours of black, white and beige.

Check out the pictures here

Speaking about his relationship with Sara, Ibrahim told the magazine, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."

Their mother Amrita Singh said that while Sara is a "very God-loving", "discliplined" child, Ibrahim is the "old soul" of the house. Amrita revealed that Ibrahim is "kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind" amongst the three of them.

On the film front, Sara has two films lined up — Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 16:41:22 IST