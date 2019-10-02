Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim pose together for first time on a magazine cover
Sara Ali Khan and her younger brother Ibrahim are all over the Internet as they, feature together for the first time in a magazine cover. Sara often takes to social media to share pictures with her siblings, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.
She recently posted a few stills from her cover shoot with Ibrahim, which has sent the interwebz into a frenzy.
For their outfits, both Sara and Ibrahim opted for ethnic ensembles in basic colours of black, white and beige.
Check out the pictures here
View this post on Instagram
Yo Bro @hellomagindia Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
View this post on Instagram
Say Cheese Smile Please Don’t tease Time to seize Without a fees @hellomagindia #sarakishayari Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
View this post on Instagram
A Class Apart: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan HELLO! Presents the Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother, the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan as the brother-sister duo participate in their first-ever magazine shoot together. The festivities just got bigger! Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue
View this post on Instagram
‘Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.’ ‘Ibrahim is the “old soul” in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!’ — Amrita Singh Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue
A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on
View this post on Instagram
‘The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot’ — Ibrahim Ali Khan Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue
View this post on Instagram
‘There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations’ — Ibrahim Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue
A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on
View this post on Instagram
‘That kind of thinking is anachronistic. Monarchy in our country ended with independence. I don’t believe in that at all. I actually find it quite ridiculous to be honest. I haven’t grown up like that. I have grown up as a normal girl in Juhu... I am my father’s princess and my mother’s princess because I am their baby girl. Even if I was born anywhere else, I would be their princess’ — Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai Wardrobe Courtesy: @abujanisandeepkhosla #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #OctoberIssue #FestiveIssue
Speaking about his relationship with Sara, Ibrahim told the magazine, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."
Their mother Amrita Singh said that while Sara is a "very God-loving", "discliplined" child, Ibrahim is the "old soul" of the house. Amrita revealed that Ibrahim is "kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind" amongst the three of them.
On the film front, Sara has two films lined up — Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan.
Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 16:41:22 IST