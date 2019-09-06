Sara Ali Khan on reprising Karisma Kapoor's role in Coolie No 1, working with Imtiaz Ali and performing at IIFA Awards

Sara Ali Khan has made an impressive debut with Kedarnath and Simmba, and currently, she’s filming the remake of Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan.

Sara is reprising the character of Malti, played by Karishma Kapoor in the original.

In an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Sara admitted that she’s fortunate to do the remake, but she does feel the pressure of audience expectations. “Firstly I think it’s extremely gratifying because we all have seen Coolie No 1. So to be able to be on set and trying to recreate that is just such a privilege for me.”

Sara further added, “I’m of course aware of the pressure that it comes with because she (Karishma Kapoor) is such a megastar. And to be able to do justice with what she has done is going to be difficult. I have spoken with Varun (Dhawan) about this, and I don’t think that it’s our job to take the stress of that, because if we will get bogged up about it, then we might not perform well. The original film worked because David Ji, Govinda Ji made the film with fun and love. So we are considering their achievements, but we are also not pressuring ourselves and killing fun. If we didn’t make it with fun, then the audience will not connect with it,” she said.

Apart from David Dhawan’s film, Sara is Imtiaz Ali’s leading lady in his next untitled directorial opposite Kartik Aaryan.

“Working with Imtiaz Ali is truly like a dream-come-true moment for every actor. He is the most nurturing, most compassionate director ever. He takes you right in the zone before the scene, but he lets you do what you have to do. He will make sure you don’t go off-track, but he is so giving. I am missing being on set with him already, I can’t tell you, I am so lucky to have the opportunity to work with him,” she said smiling.

Apart from films, Sara is thrilled to mark her debut in IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards). She will performing at this year's award function. “I still remember two years ago, I went to New York with my father because he was going to attend IIFA. I didn’t attend but I remember being in New York with my brother, just thinking that god willingly one day I will attend IIFA. So this is not only my first IIFA in attendance, but it also marks my first performance in IIFA," she revealed.

Actors like Aamir Khan, John Abraham condemn the concept of awards. However, Sara gracefully accepts it as it is part of her job. “I think whether it’s a critic review or audience reaction, whether it’s an award or a mother’s reaction, it all matters. They all are part and parcel of the job. As long as it is all in good spirit and as long as everybody is celebrating each other achievements, I don’t see any harm in it.”

