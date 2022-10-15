Back in August, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer, Shubhman Gill generated tremendous chatter on social media, after the two were spotted having dinner together at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian, resulting in dating rumours. While the two stars haven’t opened up on the matter yet, they surely have yet again fuelled the speculations about their closeness. This after Sara and Shubhman were spotted leaving a hotel at the same time and then later boarded a flight, where they sat next to each other. Now, two videos are making rounds on the internet, which have captured the actress and the cricketer together. The leaked footage of the two has arguably convinced social media users that Sara and Shubhman are secretly dating.

Now the first video was shared by a Twitter user, who while sharing the video wrote in the caption, “Is that Sara and Shubman together again.” In the video, the cricketer can be seen carrying his suitcase and handing it to a hotel staff, who is already holding Sara’s suitcase. And at this very moment, the camera pans to show Sara wearing a pink tank top and moving in behind Shubhman. While few users claimed that it is a coincidence that the two celebs checked into the same hotel, several pointed out that the hotel staff is already carrying Sara’s luggage and can be seen asking Shubhman to hand him his suitcase. The social media user even pointed out that it can’t be a coincidence that the two boarded the same flight at the same time and sat next to each other, which is exhibited in the second video shared on Reddit.

The second video opens by showing Sara taking selfies with her fans on the flight and then making her way to her seat, next to someone resembling Shubhman. The Reddit user shared the video with the caption, “Is it Shubhman sitting next to Sara on the flight?” Taking to the comments section, one user claimed it to be a coincidence and wrote, “No it’s a coincidence they just used the same hotel.”

Responding to the person, another user commented, “They were next to each other on the flight it was a coincidence and the same hotel staff/driver is holding their bag to keep it in the car and they have a flight at the same time it’s a coincidence too?”

A third user commented, “Tbh that person does look like SG and that suitcase in his hand is the same as one SG uses. I’m not saying anything.”

For those who don’t know, the Kedarnath actress was previously rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput. During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actress even revealed that she liked Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Shubman was reported to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. However, so far the two remain tight-lipped about their love life.