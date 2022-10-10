Shubhman Gill takes inspiration from Hrithik Roshan's Vedha as he praises Ishan Kishan; Check out Vedha's epic reaction!
Shubman Gill posted a reel on Instagram and showered praise on Ishan Kishan in Bollywood movie 'Vikram Vedha' style. Vedha aka Hrithik Roshan too reacted to the reel and commented on it, 'Hahaha '
Hrithik Roshan is currently at the top of his game and the audience’s mind for his mind-blowing performance as Vedha in the recently released Vikram Vedha. Recently, Indian opener Shubman Gill praised teammate Ishan Kishan in ‘Vikram Vedha‘ style for his match-winning performance in the second ODI of India’s ongoing series against South Africa.
Gill posted a reel on Instagram and showered praise on Kishan in Bollywood movie ‘Vikram Vedha‘ style. Vedha aka Hrithik too reacted to the reel and commented on it, “Hahaha 👏🏻”
In the caption of his reel, Gill wrote, “Well played, my Shatak #VikramVedha.” He also played the background music of the movie on the reel.
View this post on Instagram
In the movie ‘Vikram Vedha‘, Shatak is the younger brother of the gangster Vedha, brought to life by the mega star Hrithik Roshan. Rohit Saraf plays that character.
With the ability to bring life to every character he plays, Hrithik is currently basking under the success of Vikram Vedha, which has been earning critical and massive acclaim since it’s release. The actor will be next seen in aerial action franchise, ‘Fighter‘, opposite Deepika Padukone.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What to expect from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha
Will Vikram Vedha be massy or will it be classy? Looks like it is going to be a massy masala film which is going to be liked by all classes and that is going to be the way forward for Bollywood. Review coming up soon.
Hrithik Roshan – The only superstar to take on iconic roles and deliver!
Netizens have been raving about how Vikram Vedha is by far one of Hrithik Roshan’s best performances. What he has done with Vedha, there’s no one else who could do this
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha collects Rs. 65 crore worldwide in first weekend
Moreover, the film has been registering constant growth from its first day all across the nation, which was just exponential on the second day with approx. 200% growth in multiple cities.