Hrithik Roshan is currently at the top of his game and the audience’s mind for his mind-blowing performance as Vedha in the recently released Vikram Vedha. Recently, Indian opener Shubman Gill praised teammate Ishan Kishan in ‘Vikram Vedha‘ style for his match-winning performance in the second ODI of India’s ongoing series against South Africa.

Gill posted a reel on Instagram and showered praise on Kishan in Bollywood movie ‘Vikram Vedha‘ style. Vedha aka Hrithik too reacted to the reel and commented on it, “Hahaha 👏🏻”

In the caption of his reel, Gill wrote, “Well played, my Shatak #VikramVedha.” He also played the background music of the movie on the reel.

In the movie ‘Vikram Vedha‘, Shatak is the younger brother of the gangster Vedha, brought to life by the mega star Hrithik Roshan. Rohit Saraf plays that character.

With the ability to bring life to every character he plays, Hrithik is currently basking under the success of Vikram Vedha, which has been earning critical and massive acclaim since it’s release. The actor will be next seen in aerial action franchise, ‘Fighter‘, opposite Deepika Padukone.

