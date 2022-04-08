Saqib Saleem is the brother of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and the sibling duo is loved for their bonding and hilarious captions about each other.

Saqib Saleem turns 34 on 8 April. The actor made his big Bollywood debut as the lead in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. The 2011 film became a box office success and Saleem's performance earned him much appreciation.

The actor then appeared in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Bombay Talkies. He recently played the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the sports drama 83.

As Saleem gears up to celebrate his 34th birthday, here are some of his pictures with sister Huma Qureshi-

Saqib Saleem shares a picture with his sister Huma Qureshi from the Lakme Fashion Week. This siblings duo can be seen raising the temperature and setting fashion goals for all of us.

Saleem often posts pictures with his mother Asmina Qureshi and sister Huma Qureshi. In this photo, the actor has his arm wrapped around his mother, Qureshi can be seen leaning in. The sweet caption of the photo, as well as the charming smiles of the siblings melted people's hearts.

On the occasion of actress Huma Qureshi's birthday, Saqib Saleem shared a heartwarming post for his elder sister. Saleem can be seen clinging on to his sister, while Qureshi is seen sitting with a smile on her face.

The brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying family time with their parents in Kerala. Saleem can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with grey shorts, while Huma Qureshi has paired an orange tee with dark jeans and white shoes.

Saqib Saleem shared a picture with Huma Qureshi where the duo is enjoying the sunset view. The actor's hilarious caption while promoting his sister's new project is just too amazing to ignore.

The sibling duo is all smiles in this family photograph. While Saleem nails his look with a black turtleneck and navy blue pants, Huma Qureshi rocks the casual look with her red sweatshirt and black pants.

Saleem shared an adorable picture with his sister. The actress can be seen hugging Saleem in the image. The actor's caption is all about every brother-sister bond.

What do you think about the bond between Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi?

