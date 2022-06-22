'I don’t want to play a character that’s easily replaceable and doesn’t add anything to the script. My priority is to not just look beautiful onscreen. I want to play substantial parts,' tells Sanya Malhotra

Slowly but steadily, actor Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Born and brought up in Delhi, her first tryst with showbiz happened when she auditioned for Dance India Dance, a dance reality show. Though her stint in the show didn’t turn out to be the way she had expected, she eventually moved to Mumbai and after several auditions, landed a plum role in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (2016). Over the years, she has proved her mettle with sensitive performances in slice-of-life films like Photograph (2019), Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar (both 2021), among others.

And now with five films in her kitty including Hit: The First Case, Kathal, Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, Sam Bahadur and Jawan, reportedly, Malhotra seems to be Bollywood’s latest blue-eyed girl. Firstpost catches up with her as she talks about the improved representation of women, both on and off-screen, working with female filmmakers, sisterhood in the film industry, collaborating with actor Rajkummar Rao and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

With an impressive slate of upcoming films, do you feel that filmmakers now put greater faith in you?

Yes, and that also pushes me to believe in myself more. I used to be very critical of my work. I genuinely believed that I don’t deserve the kind of work I was getting. I had constant thoughts, whether I belong here or if I’m a good actor. But the confidence that directors and creators have shown in me really changed that. I give myself the credit because I know that I put my hundred percent in every character I play onscreen. I’m happy and grateful for the work coming my way and the filmmakers I’ve worked with in these five years. They’ve been instrumental in shaping my career especially since I had no knowledge about acting and filmmaking.

Talking about your next projects, you’ve Hit where you’ve shared screen space with Rajkummar. Tell us a bit about how that experience was.

We all know how good Raj is but when you’re working with him, you’ll see that he’s still a student, and I really admire that quality about him. He pushes himself with every character that he plays. I was a student too on the set of Hit because I got to learn so much from him. He’s always there for cues and is present even if the camera isn’t on him. And that’s because he’s so passionate about his job. He’s an earnest performer. It feels very special to be working with and sharing screen space with him. I just can’t believe that I worked on a film with Raj and I hope we get to work on something else too, soon. He’s a dream co-actor.

On a different note, you finished five years in the film industry a while ago. What’s your goal today?

I seek challenges. My goal in the initial days of my career was to keep learning from every role and film without getting too comfortable. The day I get comfortable with the kind of roles I’m doing and my work starts feeling like a routine, then there would be no fun, and that would be the day I’ll stop acting.

What’s the most significant change you’ve witnessed in Bollywood in the past five years?

The way in which women are now being represented onscreen excites me as an actor. These are the characters I craved to watch while growing up.

The kind of women I used to watch onscreen seemed very unrealistic and I couldn’t relate to them. Also, it feels great to see so many women working behind the camera. It’s important because it ensures that we’re being represented the right way. I’m glad that I’m a part of this change. As an actor, I consciously make decisions that help me represent women correctly.

Would you say that playing a non-layered woman is a deal-breaker for you?

Well, I don’t want to play a character that’s easily replaceable and doesn’t add anything to the script. My priority is to not just look beautiful onscreen. I want to play substantial parts. If I’m in a film, I might as well do something meaty.

You’ll be directed by Meghna Gulzar in Sam Bahadur. Do you notice a change when you’ve women calling the shots in a film?

When you’ve women directors telling a story about women, there’s more sensitivity and empathy involved in the narrative. This is something that Anu (Menon; director) had once said, and I totally agree with her.

What are your thoughts on off-screen female friendships and sisterhood in the film industry?

I recently watched Feud, a show about how Hollywood stars Joan Crawford and Betty Davis were manipulated by the men and the media to fight with each other. Stories about female actors fighting sell. I could relate to it because these are the stories I grew up watching and reading. But I don’t see it at all. And I’m glad that it’s not there anymore because these are the times to back each other. Enough of actress A versus actress B! We need to be inspired by and motivate each to do well.

Speaking of female bonds, you share a rather great friendship with actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who you’re going to collaborate with again in Sam Bahadur after Dangal and Ludo (2020)…

I’m sure it’s going to be a good one. I loved her in Modern Love (2022). Five minutes into the film, I called her up to tell how much I loved her in it. I told her, ‘Fatty, I can’t see you. You are the character, you are Raat Rani for me.’ I’m truly proud of her. It was such a brilliant and inspiring performance.

You’re known for your impeccable dance moves too, which we often catch of a glimpse of on social media. Have you been challenging yourself in this space as well?

I’m learning Bachata! I’ve never done partner dancing, and it’s so refreshing. You’ve to match your partner’s step and pick up cues to move a certain way. Dancing solo is way easier. You can move around anywhere. I hope I keep at it considering my schedule.

So, is there a dance film in the pipeline?

I’ve been waiting to be a part of a dance film for so long now. I think I’m going to go ahead and write a script on my own and start approaching directors. I think I can come up with something nice and creative (laughs).

Titas Chowdhury is a journalist based in Mumbai with a keen interest in films and beaches.

