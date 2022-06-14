The First Glimpse of Vikram from HIT: The First case will leave you with bated breath; Watch now!

Since the motion picture HIT: The First case dropped its trailer, fans are eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao. Well, their wait ends as the makers released the first-ever glimpse of Vikram and it will surely make your blood run cold. Rajkummar Rao looks very edgy as he holds a gun in his hand.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.

