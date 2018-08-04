You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Rajkumar Hirani's PK to become third highest grosser

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 11:39:57 IST

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has broken a new record. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has overtaken the lifetime business of Hirani's other blockbuster, PK. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted out the figures on 3 August.

Poster for Sanju

With a total collection of Rs 341.22 crore, Sanju has crossed PK's Rs 340.8 crore. Sanju now stands third in the category of highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 510.99 crore and Dangal’s Rs 387.38 crore, reports The Indian Express. Adarsh even gave a week by week break up of Sanju's box-office earnings. Terming it as an "all time blockbuster", Adarsh's numbers showed that the film opened with huge earnings and the following weeks continued doing well as compared to Hindi films' box-office standards.

Sanju is based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. After its release, the film opened up a significant debate regarding Hirani's treatment of Dutt's life with many critics feeling that there was a conscious effort by the director to sanitise the actor's actions in the narrative.

