Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Rajkumar Hirani's PK to become third highest grosser

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has broken a new record. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has overtaken the lifetime business of Hirani's other blockbuster, PK. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted out the figures on 3 August.

#Sanju surpasses *lifetime biz* of #PK... Now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 38 lakhs, Thu 34 lakhs. Total: ₹ 341.22 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

With a total collection of Rs 341.22 crore, Sanju has crossed PK's Rs 340.8 crore. Sanju now stands third in the category of highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 510.99 crore and Dangal’s Rs 387.38 crore, reports The Indian Express. Adarsh even gave a week by week break up of Sanju's box-office earnings. Terming it as an "all time blockbuster", Adarsh's numbers showed that the film opened with huge earnings and the following weeks continued doing well as compared to Hindi films' box-office standards.

#Sanju biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr Week 3: ₹ 31.62 cr Week 4: ₹ 10.48 cr Week 5: ₹ 3.94 cr Total: ₹ 341.22 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Sanju is based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. After its release, the film opened up a significant debate regarding Hirani's treatment of Dutt's life with many critics feeling that there was a conscious effort by the director to sanitise the actor's actions in the narrative.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 11:39 AM