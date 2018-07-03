You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer aces crucial Monday test, mints Rs 25 cr

FP Staff

Jul,03 2018 11:58:28 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has  proven to be a money-spinner passing the crucial Monday test with flying colours. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic raked in a whopping Rs 25.35 crore on Monday which has goosed up its total to a formidable Rs 145.41 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in Sanju, as Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt

The film has also recorded the highest opening figures of 2018, surpassing big ticket films like Race 3 and Padmaavat.

Trade analysts have said that it might be too soon to predict the film's lifetime business since there has not been a substantial dip in the collections so far. However, what is interesting to look out for is whether Sanju will supersede the box office figures of Hirani's highest grossing film so far, Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer PK.

If Sanju's onslaught at the box office carries on, it might be able to dethrone Dangal as the highest grossing Hindi film after Baahubali, but that remains to be seen.

