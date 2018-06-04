Sanju: A R Rahman collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani for the film's soundtrack

Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju will mark the first ever collaboration of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and composer A R Rahman. While the majority of the album has been composed by Rohan-Rohan and Vikram Montrose, Rahman has composed two tracks for the film.

Hirani revealed that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's dissatisfaction with one of the songs in the album led them to knock on Rahman's door.

"Since the song had already been shot, it wouldn't have been possible to record another number and re-shoot it. So, we needed someone to create a new song keeping in mind these visuals. Considering it required tremendous expertise, Vinod suggested Rahman's name," said Hirani.

Rahman is known to work late into the night about which the director remarked, "It does not matter what time he works at or which part of the globe he works from. He is immensely talented, and his understanding of cinema is so strong that he can enhance your images with his music. He adapts to what you want".

The Oscar-winning composer, on his part, said, "I was curious to know how the magical team of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju Hirani created these blockbusters together. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call to be a guest composer on this one."

The director also revealed that Dutt's original tracks have found a place in the film.

The first song from the film's soundtrack, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, was released on 3 June.

Sanju also stars actors Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. It will release in theatres on 29 June.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 18:25 PM