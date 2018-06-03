Watch: Sanju song 'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' shows Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt lip-syncing to male, female voices

Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju has already created quite a lot of buzz among Indian cinegoers with its trailer, which launched on 30 May. Ranbir Kapoor stars in and as Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. The Saawariya actor literally puts himself in the shoes of Dutt and portrays the '90s superstar deftly.

The first song from the film's OST 'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' was released on 3 June and is a fun song to watch. Like every Hirani film, Sanju (despite being a biopic of Dutt depicting his tumultuous life) has some fun-filled moments. The song is set in one of those 'feel-good' vibes. In the song, Dutt tries to prove his father wrong, who believes that his son can't lip-sync properly.

Throughout the song, Dutt can be seen lip-syncing to a pair of singers (both male and female) and emoting the lines with perfect expressions. The song is reminiscent of the type of singing in the early 1930s and 1940s where nasal tones were very prominent.

The song also features Sonam Kapoor (as Dutt's girlfriend) along with Ranbir and they are seen having a good time on the streets of Mumbai.

Composed by Rohan-Rohan and sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, 'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' will definitely make one nostalgic with its retro vibe.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 29 June.

Watch the song here:



