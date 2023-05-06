Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the only Indian filmmaker who has expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. That’s what makes him a one-of-a-kind filmmaker who has enlarged his slate as a director on whole new grounds with time. Taking up the legacy of real and authentic cinema ahead, the filmmaker recently introduced the world of Heeramandi and gave the audiences a frenzy treat of his kind of cinema having kept all the detailing and pureness of his kind of cinema intact.

With his films and now web series, Bhansali is always known to create a new world of the protagonist for the audiences to dive into, giving the cinema goers an visual treat. When we watch his film, we are in the universe of Bhansali’s creative aesthetics which he had once envisioned in his mind. This exactly takes us back and reminds of the era of filmmaker’s like K Asif, Mehboob Khan, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi’s, the 60s to 90s prolific cinema. While the audience was craving more of such marvelous and pure cinema, they were reintroduced to authentic cinema with every realism and celebration of cinema viewing, by Bhansali. Currently, he’s the only filmmaker who is taking the baton ahead of our Indian film heritage, a cinema or Bollywood as we are known worldwide.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always created wonders with his films. His movies are not just ruling the hearts of the audiences upon release, setting the box office on fire but also all his films have been at the forefront of sweeping all awards that year. While Padmaavat swiped all the major awards when it was released, a recent example being Gangubai Kathiawadi also won very big at the Filmfare Awards 2023. This has set an example of a bonafide successful filmmaker.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his marvelous style of filmmaking is indeed a treat for the modern era. He is one such filmmaker from Indian cinema who has evolved with time and introduced new faces of modernity in his films yet has maintained the original aesthetics. He is that one storyteller with a vision who never felt the need for crutches that visual effects offered to large-canvas films. He is rather known to create his canvases from scratch, obsessively passionate about every minute detail that brings perfection to each of his frames.

The filmmaker is working on his next ‘Heeramandi‘ nowadays which will be a visual treat from his end to the world. Touted to be a game changer in the OTT space, Heeramandi diver deeper into the world of courtesan, where they were the queens. Moreover, With a filmography spanning 27 years, and has brought audiences cinematic gems like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiadwadi, all of which are even fondly remembered to this day, here’s celebrating the man – the legacy that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

