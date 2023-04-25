Whether it was his earlier films Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to his more recent Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for the details and finer intricacies he brings to his movie sets that submerges audiences into an entirely different world.

Taking OTT to the next level, Sanjay Leela Bhansali now brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India with ‘Heera Mandi’ that invites you to a world where ‘courtesans were queens’. Audiences have grown to expect that distinctive look—dripping with fine detail and making the most of Indian textile, artwork, colour, and texture—regardless of the setting or the story.

Interestingly, given that ‘Heera Mandi’ is the country’s biggest OTT offering in the global arena, the stakes are even higher and the filmmaker’s vision for it even more ambitious. While details are under wraps, not surprising since Bhansali has always chosen to work privately and passionately until he is ready to present it to the world, a source reveals that a massive set of close to 1,60,000 sq. ft has been constructed for the series. The director is personally looking into its minutest details. From the actor’s looks, the intricacies on set, to the art design, the lighting with every scene hoping to capture a different visual vignette.

Referring to the ‘Heera Mandi’ as his most ambitious project yet, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings double the passion and scale to the series than he does to his iconic films.

