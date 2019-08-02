Sanjay Dutt's Marathi production debut Baba to be screened at the Golden Globes 2020

Sanjay Dutt seems to be making the right choices in selecting films which he would want to back. After receiving widespread praise for his Hindi film, Prasthanam, Dutt's Marathi production venture Baba is set to go for the Golden Globes next year, where it will contend in the Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language award category, reports Bombay Times.

This is a big deal considering that Sanjay, along with his wife Maanayata, stepped into production just this year under their banner of Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Speaking to the publication, Maanayata says she is happy and proud that their film got chosen. "Our goal is to create meaningful, yet entertaining cinema like we have done with Baba." She ends up hoping that the film receives as much appreciation from audiences after its release on Friday.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's posts on Baba

The production is currently working on three films — one Punjabi feature and two Hindi films. The report adds that the production house is also looking at branching into regional productions, where it can explore with narratives better. The Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu hit Prasthanam is being remade in Hindi by director Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on 1 June, coinciding with Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary. Check out the post

A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019 pic.twitter.com/psFHXPbOJg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 3, 2019

Baba is scheduled to hit theatres today on Friday.

