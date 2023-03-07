Sanjay Dutt on joining the Hera Pheri 3 cast: 'It's great to be together with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh'

The excitement around Hera Pheri 3 has reached new heights after Sanjay Dutt confirmed that he will be part of the movie. The news comes a week after Suniel Shetty confirmed that the third part of the comedy franchise was happening and expressed his excitement on working again with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. In a recent press conference, Sanjay Dutt talked about his eagerness to work on Hera Pheri 3. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole cast and crew. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (Firoz Nadiadwala and I have an old bond) and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh,” Dutt said.

Earlier Suniel Shetty had confirmed that the film was in the works and shared his happiness on working again with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question,” Shetty wrote on his LinkedIn page.

There were reports circulating earlier that Sanjay Dutt would play the role of Ravi Kishan’s brother in the third part. But so far, no confirmation has been made by the makers.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Hera Pheri 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead. Earlier, reports claimed that Akshay had backed out of the movie over scripting issues. Paresh Rawal had previously confirmed that Kartik Aaryan was a part of the comedy movie, but in an interview with Mid-Day he said that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star might no longer be part of the movie.

A few weeks ago, reports emerged saying that Akshay was once again set to be a part of the film. The Baby actor was spotted in Mumbai shooting for a promo with co-stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Pictures of the trio went viral in minutes, sending fans of the Hera Pheri franchise down memory lane.

Hera Pheri 3 will be shot in Mumbai, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai as per reports.

