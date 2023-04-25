Chitti Babu had claimed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career was over after Shaakuntalam.

The gorgeous actress of the entertainment industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu definitely knows how to give it back like a boss lady. Recently, producer Chitti Babu made an unpleasant comment about the Eega actress’ career after the dismal performance of Shaakuntalam at the box office and said that Sam has lost her ‘heroine status’.

Claiming that the actress is trying to ‘gain sympathy’ by talking about her myositis diagnosis as “the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again, Chitti Babu told Manorama, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha, who lost her her heroine status, is suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

The actress gave a solid reply to the producer as she took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot from a Google search. She searched for, “How do people have hair growing from ears” and the search engine answered, due to ‘increased ‘testosterone’. Samantha posted it with the hashtag “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)”.

The mythological saga was released among high expectations on 14th April but failed miserably at the box office. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Madhoo and others in prominent roles. It is based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa.

