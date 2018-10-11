Samantha Akkineni backs Chinmayi Sripaada's sexual harassment claims against Raghu Dixit, Vairamuthu

The #MeToo movement in India has been gaining considerable momentum throughout the country with many speaking up against noted personalities in the media and arts fields. Actors, producers, directors and other artists have been named by many women who had faced harassment but were too scared to call them out before.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been one of the most vocal personalities to come out and call out alleged harassers. This includes noted singer Raghu Dixit and eminent lyricist Vairamuthu. Recently actress Samantha Akkineni tweeted her support for Sripaada, stating that she was one of the most honest people that she knew.

Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don’t know two more brutally honest people .It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship . I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

Akkineni has also been one of the more supportive personalities in the South film industry and is bolstering the #MeToo campaign. She had earlier even spoken up on the issue saying that all the harassment survivors should speak up against the culprits.

Because it is only now a sisterhood where our words are stronger than these predators #MeToo or is it ? https://t.co/AXVvvrwi6L — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 10, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 13:04 PM