Samantha Akkineni, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar voice their support of survivors sharing sexual harassment accounts

FP Staff

Oct,10 2018 12:18:14 IST

With a deluge of social media allegations against noted personalities from media fields, many personalities are speaking up in support of the survivors. Actor Samantha Akkineni on 9 October tweeted her support towards all the women who have had the courage to speak up against the wrong done to them. She said that the witnessing women speak up made her very happy.

Samantha Akkineni (left) and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Image from Facebook

The actress' tweets come in a day after noted names in the Tamil film industry were accused of being sexual offenders, with some celebrities accused of repeating the crime more than once.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also voiced her support for the cause encouraging more such survivors to come out with accounts.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 12:18 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , MeToo , MeToo in India , Samantha Akkineni , Tamil film industry , Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

