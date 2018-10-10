Samantha Akkineni, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar voice their support of survivors sharing sexual harassment accounts

With a deluge of social media allegations against noted personalities from media fields, many personalities are speaking up in support of the survivors. Actor Samantha Akkineni on 9 October tweeted her support towards all the women who have had the courage to speak up against the wrong done to them. She said that the witnessing women speak up made her very happy.

(1/2)I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 9, 2018

(2/2) many little girls with your voice . Thankyou . I support the #MeTooIndia movement — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 9, 2018

The actress' tweets come in a day after noted names in the Tamil film industry were accused of being sexual offenders, with some celebrities accused of repeating the crime more than once.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also voiced her support for the cause encouraging more such survivors to come out with accounts.

It’s alarming to hear the number of #metoo stories.They say it’s better late than never.Thank you to all the women that r being so strong to come out with their stories I stood up last year #metoo I urge every woman affected to stand up,we need to fight for our rights #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/5EgWmTTCxL — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) October 9, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 12:18 PM