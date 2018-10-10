You are here:

Singer Raghu Dixit accused of sexual harassment by two women; apologises in statement released on Twitter

FP Staff

Oct,10 2018 16:52:45 IST

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who accused lyricst Vairamuthu sexual misconduct and intimidation, has now received two separate anonymous account from women who allege Raghu Dixit sexually harassed them. According to the first survivor's account, she was called to Dixit's studio for a recording. However, instead of working on the song, Dixit started started badmouthing his wife in front of the accuser.

Raghu Dixit. Image via Twitter/@Raghu_Dixit

After the two recorded for a while and it was time for the survivor to collect her cheque and leave, Dixit allegedly behaved inappropriately with her and asked for a kiss. The survivor also alleged that the singer-composer tried to "carry" her downstairs as she was leaving the premises. Rattled by his behaviour, she ran down and left the venue as soon as she could.

Another similarly worded account, which Sripaada posted on Twitter, alleged that Dixit asked the survivor to sit on his lap while the two were working in his studio. When his friends appeared out of nowhere, he made it seem like the woman was a journalist and had come to interview him.

Dixit has since acknowledged the first survivor's allegations and apologised to her in a statement released on Twitter. He admitted the incident happened and he did misread the situation and tried to get intimate with her. However, his account is slightly different from the accuser's. He hasn't addressed the second survivor's allegations yet.

