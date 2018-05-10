Salman announces Race 3 trailer launch date; Deepika gets ready for Cannes: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Salman Khan reveals trailer launch date for Race 3
Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018
Salman Khan took to Twitter to reveal the date for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Race 3. Fand of Salman have been eagerly waiting for the trailer to release and Salman in his tweet wrote, 'We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer. Is liye itne posters banaye. But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15'. New posters for Sanju out
#Sanju new posters... One man, many lives... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/3YWRKsb6Lk
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018
Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out a new set of posters for the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju . Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has been one of the highest anticipated movies in recent time. Deepika Padukone arrives in France for Cannes Film Festival
touchdown Cannes... #Cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealmakeup @lorealhair #lorealparisindia
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
when in Cannes...😉 #cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealhair @lorealmakeup #lorealparisindia
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika Padukone will be making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row. The Padmaavat actress posted a picture on Instagram in which she's seen laughing. Kangana Ranaut makes her debut at Cannes
Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez
A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
Big-time fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted two separate images of Kangana Ranaut on his Instagram page, which reveal the actress' look from the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018. Kangana is making her debut at Cannes this year. Amitabh Bachchan's personal message for Abhishek, Shweta
The apples of my .. errr .. no .. the entire fruit basket of my eye ..
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from expressing love for his wife and children on social media. This time too the actor posted an image on Instagram with the caption, 'The apples of my... errr... no... the entire fruit basket of my eye...'. The picture is of Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Nanda-Bachchan. Tiger Shroff plays basketball, performs front flips
Still got it 🐒🐒😎...around the back through legs #nbaplayoffsmode #soty2
A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on
We are all well aware of how athletic Tiger Shroff can be. The actor has been proving this further by posting a series of videos on Instagram of him enjoying a game of basketball and performing running front flips in slow motion. We see the Baaghi 2 actor dribbling the ball across the court with the caption reading, 'Still got it'. Anurag Kashyap's story about Cannes and discovering a movie
Years ago.. I was travelling with my film and I was in Brazil , in Sao Paolo , and I met this young filmmaker , who had a very powerful script, and didn’t know where to go then.. I loved the script so much and tried to help her but couldn’t raise money in India for a “film set in South America (Colombia- as per the script then) made by a french origin filmmaker living in Brazil” .. and that was then.. years later , many years later , I see the same film is playing at Director’s Fortnight .. ( almost my home) at Quinzane and then I saw the poster and it has my name on it as one of the producers .. and I feel so great and so greatful to Beatriz .. this reinforces my faith in a lot of things and this discovery is extremely emotional for me .. all the best @beatrizseigner
A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on
Anurag Kashyap revealed a 10-year-old story about meeting a young filmmaker in Brazil who had a very powerful script. Kashyap loved the script and tried to help, but couldn't. Years later, Kashyap said, the same movie is playing at the Director's Fortnight at Cannes and Kashyap has been credited as one of the producers on the movie's poster. Mahesh Bhatt, Gulzar hug after watching Raazi
Two fathers hug each other after watching their kids’ powerful path breaking film RAAZI pic.twitter.com/aGHU9CO8T0
— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 9, 2018
Mahesh Bhatt, father of actress Alia Bhatt, tweeted an image of him embracing the father of director Meghna Gulzar after watching the screening of upcoming movie Raazi. The caption of the photo read, 'Two fathers hug each other after watching their kids’ powerful path breaking film RAAZI'. The movie is scheduled to release this Friday (11 May).
