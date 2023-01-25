Salman Khan Fans who have been waiting for a long time to catch a Salman Khan Mass entertainer on the big Screen ever since screens have opened post Covid, thronged the theatres to catch the first shows of Pathaan to witness a glimpse of their favorite star on the Big Screen for his upcoming Eid Blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Bharat, KBKJ 2023 marks the return of Bhai’s Mega EID Offerring to Bollywood lovers worldwide.

Ringing in the year 2023 with a high start, Bollywood is off to a great start. The morning of January 25 saw the release of Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan in theatres all across the country to mass crowds of jubilant fans. The celebrating audiences were treated to yet another bonanza with the teaser of Salman Khan’s much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan playing on the big screens, much to the celebration and frenzy of the fans in the theatres.

The teaser has mass – classs & blockbuster written all over it , Get ready for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan This EID The most loved star of this nation #SalmanKhan is all set to take the nation by storm @BeingSalmanKhan #KBKJTeaserinTheatres pic.twitter.com/tjQCbTPQr5 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) January 25, 2023

Biggest Megastar of indian Cinema #SalmanKhan is back with a Bang. Crowd Going Berserk, Yeh toh Bas Start hai. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan aa Rahe Eid pe Eidi Dene!! ✨#KBKJTeaserInTheatres pic.twitter.com/pcSy1neOe6 — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 25, 2023

this teaser is perfectly made makers made it righteous, Get ready to witness the BHAIJAAN madness in nearest theatres this EID #KBKJTeaserinTheatrespic.twitter.com/SsOmfZUARp — BeingKanha ™ #TIGER (@SalmansZealot) January 25, 2023

Amid the raucous celebrations, the theatres all over the country reverberated with chants of “Love you bhaijaan” while the teaser of Salman Khan’s latest offering was playing on the big screens. In the videos, that have already gone viral, we can see the fans madness as they are clapping, whistling, cheering, screaming shouting and enjoying the glimpses of their beloved mega superstar.

Salman, true to his love for the Big screen Experience & Zee Studios cracked a unique strategy for KISIKA BHAI KISIKI JAAN Teaser launch by Adopting a ‘Theatres First’ approach for the campaign. Starting with the teaser across major single screens & multiplexes nationwide. As many as 3000 Screens with 1800 Single screens treated the fans and audiences to KBKJ teaser in the medium it is supposed to be watched

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

