It’s the day of Eid, a day before Eid, in the Salman-ian universe. The audience of Salman Khan-his die-hard fans, young adults, families, cine-goers, and critics- have been given their Eid bonanza by Salman Khan. Salman-ian is at the forefront as the audiences throng to theatres to watch their favorite superstar on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his latest cinematic work.

Coming to Salman Khan and his relationship with his fans and audiences, the opening of the film has been a huge success as people want to grab the first-day first show of the film. Advance bookings for the film had already been made with ticket costs kept under the bracket of 250 to 300 rupees, which is almost half of what other films have cost the audiences’ wallets and it has indeed surpassed expectations. Yet, with the low prices of tickets, the film is already witnessing a boom in counter sales.

In the post-pandemic era, the Indian film industry hasn’t been able to make a significant impact at the box office, Pathaan being the only exception. But, the massive influx of cine-goers speaks volumes of the colossal impact of Salman’s stardom and unprecedented clout among the masses. It’s also imperative to mention that Salman Khan is the only Bollywood star who has more 300-crore films under his belt than any other actor in the industry.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, which according to critics and trade analysts will break all the previous industry records and could likely be a record-setting venture for Salman Khan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released today, 21 April.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is now released in the theaters and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

