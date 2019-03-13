You are here:

Ayan Mukerji's note on Alia Bhatt; Sonam Kapoor's throwback to Warner Bros tour: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ayan Mukerji shares sweet message for Alia Bhatt ahead of Brahmastra

Brahmastra can easily be touted as one of Dharma's most ambitious projects. Scheduled to release in three parts, the superhero fantasy feature stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among others. Director Ayan Mukerji, who recently joined Instagram shared a sweet note to Alia, his lead heroine.

Sonam Kapoor shares a montage of her experience at Warner Bros' Studios on her LA trip with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently touring LA a few months back where the couple would often post fun pictures of their trip. The actress recently shared an exciting montage of their experience at the Warner Bros studio in LA.

Anupama Chopra holds a round-table interview with digital game-changers

View this post on Instagram

I’m a recent convert to streaming so it was a real pleasure to sit down with these actors who are redefining the content we consume - @sumeetvyas (the original streaming star) @mipalkarofficial #littlethings @veerrajwantsingh #whatthefolks @sobhitad #madeinheaven & @rithvik_d #xxx. They started out shooting on camera phones but now the eco-system has money, managers and vanity vans. It’s entertainment’s exciting new frontier! #comingsoon #digital #ott

A post shared by Anupama Chopra (@anupama.chopra) on Mar 11, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

Film critic Anupama Chopra's round-table interviews always make for informative and fun viewing. She recently invited a panel of digital stalwarts, to have a chat on the new medium that's defining and re-shaping cinematic and television narratives across the world. In attendance were Sumeet Vyas, Mithila Palkar, Veer Rajwant Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Bhumi Pednekar shares picture with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh chronicles the story of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. The film features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Bhumi recently shared a picture from the sets of the film.

Boman Irani celebrates grand daughter Sysha's first month

View this post on Instagram

She the one! She is one! Celebrating the newest member of our family, Sysha’s first month. . #Sysha #Ziaan #Grandma #Grandpa #One #Celebration #Family #Friends #Love #Blue #InstaPic #InstaGood

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on Mar 8, 2019 at 7:06am PST

Actor Boman Irani celebrated his grand daughter Sysha's first month by posting heartwarming images on Instagram.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 15:02:17 IST