Salman Khan's conviction in blackbuck poaching case reportedly forced Race 3 makers to cancel foreign shoot schedules

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was granted bail on 7 April by the Jodhpur court. All his fans and colleagues jeered and cheered at his arrival in Mumbai. It was also reported that the box-office gamechanger will soon resume shooting his films, Race 3 to begin with.

While Khan is back on set, all the shoots scheduled abroad have been reportedly cancelled; instead, the scenes will be now shot in India. According to a report by Mid-day, Race 3 makers had to alter their final shoot schedule — that was to be shot in South Africa — and make arrangements in India, as Khan isn't allowed to go abroad, as per Court's orders.

Speaking about the reschedule, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza told Mid-day, "We were scouting for locations, and finally decided on Leh and Ladakh. It's going to be a week-long shoot during which we will film a song."

Race 3 is the third installment of the popular action-thriller franchise Race. In the film, Salman Khan plays Sikander, Anil Kapoor is Shamsher, Bobby Deol is Yash, Jacqueline Fernandez plays Jessica, Daisy Shah is Sanjana, Saqib Saleem plays Suraj, and Freddy Daruwala is Rana.

Race 3 is slated to release during the festive season of Eid on 15 June. The film is backed by Ramesh Taurani and Salma Khan.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 11:44 AM