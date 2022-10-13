While the audience had witnessed ‘Bhai’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, the occasion of Pooja Hegde‘s birthday has come as a perfect moment to capture the team together. Whereas Salman Khan has truly taken over the masses with his magnificent persona of ‘Bhai’ now comes a video of Pooja Hegde’s birthday from the sets capturing the team together.

The Superstar wished the actress by sharing some pictures from the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Khan is now gearing up for a film called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that was earlier titled Bhaijaan that was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that was earlier being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that was earlier supposed to release on Eid 2020. The star shared a tease of what to expect from him and his film. Bhai is in full swagger mode. The slow-mo entry, the attitude rolled up on sleeves, the flying hair only amplifying his fierce celluloid aura. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, and Jagapathi Babu. Will this be the one blockbuster Bhai has been waiting for, and so his fans?

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.