Superstar Salman Khan introduces the title of much awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with an announcement video. Watch Now!

As Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26, he thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film the much anticipated, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Following a brief teaser to introduce his character from the movie, the superstar unveiled the action entertainer’s official title logo exactly 10 days later. Salman Khan is spotted riding a cruiser motorcycle and strolling through the Ladakh Valley, as usual. He has a Tiger-like gait. Superstar Khan’s character in this teaser has more charisma thanks to the mountain breeze blowing through his long hair and the way he wears his signature sunglasses.

The teaser was posted by Salman Khan on his social media account with the caption “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing how his magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.

Ever since the beginning of the shoot the film has been the most anticipated one with countless speculations over its title and cast and has been a topic of intrigue and mystery. To maintain secrecy around a Salman Khan film to this extent into the shoot has been a tremendous unconventional marketing strategy to keep everyone guessing and hooked on any piece of news around the film. Keeping the mantra of Less is More, even the announcement teaser is just over a minute and only gives a glimpse of Salman’s Look. The remarkable addition is the iconic bracelet as a pendant made of stone on his neck, which will catch the fancy of fans. The mountains’ visuals add to the film’s production value, and we hear that it was Salman’s idea to announce this entertainer with this template of teaser and kick off a long campaign building on to the film release. The superstar was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot on the same schedule.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the End of 2022.

