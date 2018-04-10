Salman Khan visits school in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan shares photo from Jaya's birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Salman Khan Bonds With Students at School’s Annual Day Function

Golden Heart #SalmanKhan with special students and staffs at the annual day function of Gateway School of Mumbai, yesterday!

Reportedly, Salman Khan donated 1 crore to the school. 😘 More Photos on FB 👉 https://t.co/2XAyswEgtu pic.twitter.com/wYhkkubjiI — Salman Khan Fan Club (@BSKFanClub) April 9, 2018

Salman Khan, who was recently granted bail after being announced guilty in the blackbuck poaching case, was seen interacting with children and volunteers during the annual day function of a school in Mumbai.

Student of the Year 2 stars shoot in Dehradun

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls. Give us a 🏆 in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/V5wKfVT9Ye — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

Dharma Productions tweeted a photograph from the sets of the Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 announcing that the shoot for the sequel of 2012's Student of the Year has finally started. The film, just like its predecessor, is being shot in Dehradun's Saint Teresa School. Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead in the movie, began the shoot with director Punit Malhotra.

Anupam Kher reveals more of his look from The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher and his much talked-about upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minster, based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has been taking the internet by storm. Now, in a new tweet, Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself as Manmohan Singh. The actor stands by a window looking outside, and beside it is Kher in the same pose but in his look as the former Prime Minster.

Priyanka Chopra in Ireland for Quantico

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in season three of Quantico, and the star is currently in Ireland shooting for the American drama series. Priyanka posted a picture of herself with the caption '17 days...' as a countdown to the number of days to go before her show Quantico premieres worldwide.

Amitabh Bachchan captures his picture perfect family

My ‘progress report ‘ A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Apr 9, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

It was Jaya Bachchan's 70th birthday, and a slew of Bollywood stars turned up for the party at the Bachchan residence. Amitabh Bachchan managed to capture a picture of his wife Jaya, and children Abhishek and Shweta, in a candid moment. The three of them can be seen smiling and hugging in a picture Amitabh Bachchan captioned 'My progress report'.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family in Paris

Au revoir..... Paris! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been vacationing in Paris along with their kids Yug and Nysa. In a photograph posted by Kajol on Instagram, the couple can be seen with both their children posing merrily in Paris. The picture is of them before leaving this city as the caption reads 'Au revoir..... Paris!'

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 17:12 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 17:12 PM