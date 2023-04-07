With the music from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ruling the charts since last 2 months the audience has been anxiously waiting for the Trailer of the Salman Starrer. Today Finally Salman Khan announced the date of the trailer launch as 10th April with an intense motion poster.

The motion poster starts with Salman looking intensely at the viewer and as more of him revealed it shows him holding a knife but the real surprise is that instead of Blood the knife is spilling flower petals which signifies that Salman will fight for love, with love making this an action entertainer a family affair too.

Salman Khan posted the motion poster with a caption ” Let the action begin!…” Giving a hint of the action packed trailer that is in store for us on 10th April.

Music of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, namely Yentamma, Bili Bili, Naiyo lagda & Falling In love have given glimpses of the entertainer that’s in store and people have been grooving to the music and eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

