Salman Khan to reportedly produce a wedding drama starring Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha

Bollywood actor Salman who is gearing up for his production release Notebook, has another project in the pipeline. According to Mumbai Mirror, Khan’s production house is planning to make a wedding drama set in a small town. The report also states that the film is still in the casting stage, but has approached Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha to play the lead.

It further adds that Raaj Shandilya, who is directing Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat's Dream Girl is brought on board as the dialogue writer of the film. Divulging the details about the film, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a love story set in a small town that revolves around a wedding. The film will go on the floors in the next few months and will be shot in the outskirts of Delhi."

Khan had launched his production company Salman Khan Films in 2011. Since then. the actor has launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty with Hero, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain with Loveyatri and now he will be introducing Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in Notebook.

On the work front, Salman Khan has just wrapped up the shoot of his next film Bharat. The movie, that also features Katrina Kaif, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing around Eid this year.

