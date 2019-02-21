You are here:

Notebook: Salman Khan unveils new posters of Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal's film a day ahead of trailer release

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who will launch debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the film Notebook, took to Twitter and unveiled new posters and trailer release date.

The trailer for Notebook releases on Friday, as the poster shows actors laughing around with a bunch of kids.

The film is a romance drama and has been shot extensively with Kashmir as the backdrop.

Most recently, the film was in the news for replacing a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam following the Pulwama terror attack. The news of the replacement came after a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes was imposed by All India Cine Workers’ Association.

The film is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and will mark the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. While Pranutan is the granddaughter of noted yesteryear actor Nutan and daughter of Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun! co-star Mohnish Bahl, Zaheer is the son of Salman’s friend.

Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is slated to release on 29 March.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:11:36 IST