Bharat teaser: Salman Khan's numerous looks, from navy officer to circus artist, spark hilarious memes on Twitter

The teaser of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated forthcoming film Bharat dropped on Friday, which saw the actor sport as many as six different looks. The looks may have charted the 5-decade-long journey of Salman Khan's character through the film, but Twitter has already found its next meme subject in Salman's various avatars.

As reported earlier, director Ali Abbas Zafar said in an interaction, “Bharat’s story starts in 1947 and ends in 2010. It will show Salman's character age through the years.” The teaser begins with Salman's character as a child who grows up to become a naval officer, then seen working in a coal mine and finally a circus artiste performing heroic antics.

Soon after the trailer was launched, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes on Bharat's teaser.

Me, making different email IDs to get Free Netflix subscription for a month. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/HFo2mlHvPL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2019

When teacher forgets to put full stop on black board and you correct her in front of whole class. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/aemSIdd5AM — Jal Ka Raja (@JalKaRaja) January 25, 2019

Paneer Lababdar, Paneer Lazeez, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Pasanda, Paneer Tikka Masala be like #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gRkLIFowBy — Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) January 25, 2019

When you don't want the cops to note down your vehicle number after an accident. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/un5XleI7hv — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars comedian Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Much like other releases of Salman, Bharat is also slated to release on Eid this year.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 11:11:26 IST