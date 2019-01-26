You are here:

Bharat teaser: Salman Khan's numerous looks, from navy officer to circus artist, spark hilarious memes on Twitter

FP Staff

Jan 26, 2019 11:11:26 IST

The teaser of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated forthcoming film Bharat dropped on Friday, which saw the actor sport as many as six different looks. The looks may have charted the 5-decade-long journey of Salman Khan's character through the film, but Twitter has already found its next meme subject in Salman's various avatars.

As reported earlier, director Ali Abbas Zafar said in an interaction, “Bharat’s story starts in 1947 and ends in 2010. It will show Salman's character age through the years.” The teaser begins with Salman's character as a child who grows up to become a naval officer, then seen working in a coal mine and finally a circus artiste performing heroic antics.

Soon after the trailer was launched, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes on Bharat's teaser.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars comedian Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Much like other releases of Salman, Bharat is also slated to release on Eid this year.

