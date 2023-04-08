Recently, superstar Salman Khan shed light on a lot of matters, right from being snubbed at the Filmfare Awards back in 1990 to censorship on OTT to his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This happened at the recently held press conference of the 2023 Filmfare Awards. While talking about the content on OTT, Khan said, “I really think there should be censorship in the medium (OTT). All these vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16 years old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it?”

He added, “I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership.”

Talking about steering clear from intimate and erotic scenes in his career, Khan pointed out, “You have done it all – lovemaking, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons.”

‘Today, filmmakers are too cool’, says Salman Khan

During the media event, Salman while responding to a question on why Bollywood films are failing to perform at the box office mentioned he has been hearing for a long time that “Hindi films are not working.”

Adding more to it, he said, “How will the films work if you make it wrongly? Filmmakers in today’s time have a different understanding of India as they feel that India is limited from Andheri to Colaba. However, India is very different and it starts from the east of the railway stations. The directors and producers with whom I have met and interacted recently are too cool. They make that kind of content.”

The actor also went on to take the safe side saying that he hopes his words don’t come back to him as people might question what kind of films he is making. “People should not question what kind of a film have I made. It is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it,” he quipped.

For the unversed, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit theatres on Eid this year.

