Following the COVID-19 pandemic, while the world has slowly returned to normalcy, it seems like the Indian film industry is still reeling under its impact and struggling to draw the audience to theatres. Besides a few successful hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Drishyam 2, and Pathaan, most Bollywood films including Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus Shamshera, Akshay Kumar’s epic drama Samrat Prithviraj and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha have dunked at the box office with very minimal collections domestically. Despite roping in some big names and strong storylines, films still failed to create an impression. While a debate continues to surface over the reason why Bollywood films are failing at the box office, actor Salman Khan recently opened up on what could be the possible reason for such performance.

Salman Khan, who recently attended a press conference ahead of the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 in Mumbai, said that modern filmmakers lack a proper understanding of ‘India’ which is why the films are not working.

‘Today filmmakers are too cool’, says Salman Khan

During the media event, Salman while responding to a question on why Bollywood films are failing to perform at the box office mentioned he has been hearing for a long time that “Hindi films are not working.”

Adding more to it, he said, “How will the films work if you make it wrongly? Filmmakers in today’s time have a different understanding of India as they feel that India is limited from Andheri to Colaba. However, India is very different and it starts from the east of the railway stations. The directors and producers with whom I have met and interacted recently are too cool. They make that kind of content.”

The actor also went on to take the safe side saying that he hopes his words don’t come back to him as people might question what kind of films he is making. “People should not question what kind of a film have I made. It is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it,” he quipped.

For the unversed, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit theatres on Eid this year.

