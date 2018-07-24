Salman Khan-starrer Ready to get a sequel; Anees Bazmee says film depends on star's availability

From Race 3 to Baaghi 2 in Bollywood to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in the west, the first half of 2018 has been all about sequels. Another sequel seems to be in pipeline, as per a Mumbai Mirror report. Aneez Bazmi directorial Ready , which released in 2011 might get a sequel, producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed.

“Bharat, my production with Atul Agnihotri, has just started and now we are in talks with Salman bhai and Anees bhai for Ready 2. We are just waiting for the script to get ready so that we can take it forward.” Bhushan told Mumbai Mirror.

Aneez Bazmi added the dates for the project are yet to be discussed with the actor “Bhushanji and I have been in talks for a few months now. He had also been interested in making Ready 2 for quite some time. Things are looking positive after our most recent meeting. I haven’t met Salman bhai to discuss dates and other details yet. Taking the film on the floors will depend on his availability.”

Salman Khan, who is currently working on Bharat, is also going to feature in Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3 and brother Sohail Khan’s Sher Khan.

While the 2011 blockbuster starred Asin Thottumkal alongside Salman, the lead actress for the sequel has not been finalised as of now.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 10:06 AM