Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel to release on 13 December 2019, announces Dwayne Johnson
Los Angeles: The sequel to smash-hit film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will release on 13 December, 2019.
The news was shared by Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on his Instagram account.
Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 - the game is not over. I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy. #FearTheDrums #TheGameIsNotOver #JUMANJI DECEMBER 13th, 2019
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to Robin Williams' 1995 Jumanji, was released in December last year and raked in $ 960 million at the global office.
Apart from Johnson, the Jake Kasdan-directed film also featured Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 11:24 AM