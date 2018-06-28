You are here:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel to release on 13 December 2019, announces Dwayne Johnson

Los Angeles: The sequel to smash-hit film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will release on 13 December, 2019.

The news was shared by Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on his Instagram account.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to Robin Williams' 1995 Jumanji, was released in December last year and raked in $ 960 million at the global office.

Apart from Johnson, the Jake Kasdan-directed film also featured Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 11:24 AM