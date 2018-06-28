You are here:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel to release on 13 December 2019, announces Dwayne Johnson

Press Trust of India

Jun,28 2018 11:24:47 IST

Los Angeles: The sequel to smash-hit film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will release on 13 December, 2019.

Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Facebook image

The news was shared by Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on his Instagram account.

 

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to Robin Williams' 1995 Jumanji, was released in December last year and raked in $ 960 million at the global office.
Apart from Johnson, the Jake Kasdan-directed film also featured Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

(Also read: Dwayne Johnson confirms sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle after it becomes Sony's highest grosser ever)

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 11:24 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Dwayne Johnson #Hollywood #Jack Black #jumanji #Jumanji sequel #Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle #Karen Gillan #Kevin Hart #Nick Jonas #Robin Williams

also see

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at Mumbai airport; actress to start shooting for Bharat soon

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at Mumbai airport; actress to start shooting for Bharat soon

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's upcoming action-thriller Skyscraper to release in India on 20 July

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's upcoming action-thriller Skyscraper to release in India on 20 July

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Jeff Goldblum receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Jeff Goldblum receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star