Seemaraja teaser: Sivakarthikeyan plays heir prince, Samantha a goofy girl in Ponram's next

After a grand audio release in Madurai last night, the first teaser of Seemaraja is out as well, and trends are abuzz about the Tamil entertainer, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha.

The one minute teaser presents to us Sivakarthikeyan, who is believed to be the heir prince of a Tamil Nadu town. What follows is a series of events spinning around the local politics of his native land. During this mass introduction, we get a glimpse of Samantha, who seems to be playing an extroverted and goofy girl, much like Rangasthalam, but more mainstream this time around.

Seemaraja's first glimpse also has Simran at loggerheads with Sivakarthikeyan over issues of the town. The drama predominately seems to set the stage for Siva Karthikeyan and Simran to take each other on in this race to win people's heart. Simran is said to be making a comeback of sorts with Seemaraja, and the actor so far impresses as the antagonist with a rather subtle and arrogant rural accent and avatar.

With humour elements, much expected punchlines, plenty of action sequences and a roaring soundtrack by D. Imman, Seemaraja very much hints at being a commercial potboiler.

Looks like expectations are at an all time high, with Sivakarthikeyan fans celebrating and the Seemaraja teaser trending number one just few hours after the release.

Seemaraja also stars Napoleon, Lal and Manobala among other supporting actors, and is all set to be a grand festival release this Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 10:28 AM