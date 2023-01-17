Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining her fans with her humorous antics. Her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani also continues to remain in the news. The couple have once again hit headlines. Recently, several pictures surfaced on the internet suggesting that Rakhi and Adil had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. While the two had not confirmed the wedding until now, Rakhi Sawant has recently opened up on the same and said that Salman Khan helped her in saving her marriage with Adil.

Talking to the media about her marriage, Rakhi said “Salman bhai loves him a lot and also met him. Definitely, he has also received a call from him and it was all done.” She further added that Adil cannot say no to Salman Bhai about marrying her and it only happened after his call.

While Rakhi credited Salman Khan for her marriage, Adil also spoke on the same and said that he got a little advice from Salman which helped him settle down. “There is nothing like that. Salman bhai just helped me settle down,” he added.

Videos of the couple’s interaction with the media have been going viral as they get candid about their wedding.

Notably, this came after Adil Khan finally confirmed their wedding through his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of their marriage and wrote, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)”

While many of their fans and celebrities congratulated them, Rakhi Sawant posted a comment and wrote, “Thanks jaan lots of love.”

Earlier, several pictures had surfaced on the internet fueling reports of their marriage in court. A marriage certificate also went viral where the date of their wedding was stated as May 2022.

