Rakhi Sawant is a name people are often amused by, for all the innocuousness that comes with it. The lady that turns 44, has the aura of turning faces green with envy, red with fury, and white with shock. No exaggerations here! But when did Rakhi Sawant become Rakhi Sawant?

Early Life

She was born as Neeru Bheda to Maya Bheda. Her father as a police constable at the Worli Police station named Anand Sawant.

The Debut

She made her debut in 1997 under the name of Ruhi Sawant in the film Agnichakra. She has appeared in films like Kurukshetra, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Joru K Ghulam. The two claims to fame were both with Zayed Khan. The first was when she danced with the actor on the peppy song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi in 2003’s Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The the second was Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, where she grabbed the attention of many with her oomph.

Attention Seeker or Honest?

Sawant has often been labeled as an attention seeker with all the stuff she has done in front of the media. Her actions and words have always been equally loud. Be it slapping her ex boyfriend in front of television reporters or walking out of the Nach Baliye sets after not winning the trophy, the woman has pulled off all the stunts with elan. Or was she being who she merely is?

Coming to what she has said over the years. When she graced the couch of Koffee With Karan on season 2, she said something that echoes in the ears of the host and the viewers even 15 years later. ‘Jo Bhagwan nahin deta wo doctor deta hai.’ Sawant hinted at a possible surgery, with grace and poise, not hiding her real self. When Shobhaa De was asked about Sawant on the same show in the rapid fire round, she quickly quipped, ‘Incredibly original.’ Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a fan. Go and revisit his episode of KWK with Mallika Sherawat and see what he has to say about the eccentric diva.

What did seem to be ludicrous was when she accused Tanushree Dutta of sexual harassment in 2018 after the former’s allegations against Nana Patekar. Sawant said, “Tanushree, you are a lesbian and you have raped me again and again. She has been using media for her own good. She has targeted Rakhi Sawant. Does she want to know about the place where she had raped me? Why doesn’t she come out now and say that she hasn’t raped me?”

What makes her stand out!

Well, given how badass she has been, unfiltered and unique in her being, it’s hard to resist her sheer unpredictability. She has gotten away with many bombastic and bizarre statements in the past. She once said Katrina Kaif has used Salman Khan for her career, but Bhai never lost his calm. He maybe knew what the truth is, or that there would be no point in giving Sawant back. Let her be who she is. There’s anyway a paucity of such people in Tinsel Town. ‘Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’ Sawant has been taking Anand Bakshi’s aching words way too seriously!

