Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss season 14, shares a new teaser

The first promo of Bigg Boss 14 sees Salman Khan 'cultivating rice' at his Panvel farmhouse

Colors on Saturday, 8 August, announced the latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss with a new teaser. Salman Khan, who has been the host of the show for over a decade now, returns for the fourteenth season as well.

The promo sees Khan farming at his Panvel farmhouse. He says the coronavirus-induced lockdown has bought a speed breaker in everyone’s lives, also prompting him to take up farming, cultivate rice and ride a tractor. However, he further adds that now is the time to 'overturn the scenes' and soon flashes a new logo of Bigg Boss.

Check out the teaser here

Bigg Boss 2020 will reportedly commence in September after Rohit Shetty-fronted Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India comes to an end. However, the official launch date of the new season is yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss Season 14 will have a mix of celebrities and commoners. According to The Indian Express, "Once the contestants come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

The report further adds that the makers plan to play around with the 'lockdown' theme extensively and have activities around the same.

Sidharth Shukla, best known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, had won the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. He beat the finalists Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.