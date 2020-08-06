Rohit Shetty to provide financial aid to Hindi film industry's daily wage workers with remuneration from Khatron Ke Khiladi

In April, Rohit Shetty was among the several celebrities from the film industry who came forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will share a major portion of his remuneration from the new season of his reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi with Hindi film industry's daily wage workers.

He recently started the shoot of the new season of adventure-based reality series, a statement from the filmmaker's team read.

Shetty, known for movies such as Golmaal series, Singham and Simmba, will provide financial aid to support junior artists, background dancers, stunt men, light men among others. He will directly transfer the money into the accounts of these individuals.

Producer Ashoke Pandit, who is chief advisor to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), took to Twitter on Thursday to laud the filmmaker for the gesture.

. @fwicemum & @DirectorsIFTDA thanks film maker #RohitShetty Ji from d core of their hearts fr sharing major portion of hs remuneration 2 support #JuniorArtistes #Backgrounddancers #Stuntmen #Lightmen etc

He is a true #Singham of our industry.

Wishing you great success.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/nf4olb5ZWw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 6, 2020

In April, Shetty was among the several celebrities from the film industry who came forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE in order to support the daily wage workers.

The filmmaker had also facilitated 11 hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals for 100 days.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)