Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With over 64,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 total rises to 21.5 lakh; toll at 43,379

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,28,747, according to the Union Health Ministry.

FP Staff August 09, 2020 10:04:32 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With over 64,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 total rises to 21.5 lakh; toll at 43,379

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: India on Sunday reported a rise of 64,399 cases, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll increased by 861 to 43,379.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued, according to the Vijaywada Police.

With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday, as per the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated.

COVID-19 confirmed cases had crossed the 10 lakh mark in India on July 17 when the tally reached 10,03,832.

Compared globally, India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1,469 as against the global average of 2,425 and added that the Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.04 per cent.

With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate stands at 68.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12,822 COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths due to the disease were reported in Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the pandemic, making the tally of the state cross the five lakh mark on Saturday. The state now has 5,03,084 confirmed cases, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu, the second-worst affected by the pandemic reported 5,883 positive cases and 118 deaths from across the state today, according to the state health department. The total number of cases now stand at 2,90,907 in the state, including 53,481 active cases, 2,32,618 discharged patients and 4,808 deaths.

As per the health department of national capital 1,404 new coronavirus cases, 1,130 recoveries and 16 deaths were reported today. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,44,127, including 1,29,362 recoveries, 10,667 active cases and 4,098 deaths.
A total of 1,101 new corona cases were reported in Gujarat today, alongwith 1,135 discharges and 23 fatalities. The state has 14,530 active cases, out of which 82 patients are on ventilator.

In Andhra Pradesh 10,080 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported, according to the COVID-19 Nodal Officer in the state. The total number of case in the state are now at 2,17,040 including 85,486 active cases, 1,29,615 recovered cases and 1,939 deaths.
Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday recorded a spike of 1,420 positive cases, with 485 cases being reported from state capital Thiruvananthapuram alone. Four deaths were also reported from across the state due to the disease today, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state now has 33,120 confirmed cases, including 12,109 active and 20,862 recovered patients.

According to the daily COVID bulletin of the Punjab government 998 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, making the state tally rise to 22,928. The tally includes 7,506 active cases, and 14,860 cured/discharged patients, apart from 562 deaths being reported due to the disease.

The number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 24,390 on Saturday, including 7,264 active cases. While Jammu has 1,756 active cases, Kashmir has a larger share of 5,508 active cases. A total of 16,667 patients have been cured and discharged in the union territory and a total of 459 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

Further, 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,635 including 1,697 active cases, 1,927 discharges and 11 deaths, according to the state government today.

268 new coronavirus cases, 109 discharges and 5 deaths were reported from Puducherry today. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 5,087 including 1,953 active cases, 3,054 recovered patients and 80 deaths due to the infection.

The union territory of Chandigarh reported 52 new corona cases today. Taking the total number of cases to 1,426. The death toll due to the disease rose to 24 with one death being reported today. The number of active cases now stands at 529 in the union territory.

Updated Date: August 09, 2020 10:04:32 IST

