Salman Khan reportedly no longer part of Dhoom 4, after refusing to play a negative character

Salman Khan, who had been reportedly cast in the fourth installment of Dhoom, allegedly backed out from the project since he was not ready to share the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, owing to his differences with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, reports have now emerged that the Race 3 actor did not want to be a part of the film as he did not want to portray a villain on screen.

As per a DNA report, Salman Khan in a recent interview admitted to not being comfortable playing a villain in a film. With a large fan following, actor is keen on not sending out a wrong message to his fans by indulging in wrongdoings, even on the big screen.

Reports of Salman Khan being a part of Dhoom 4 had surfaced a year ago with the team even creating reference posters featuring the actor. Earlier in June, a source had revealed to Mid-Day that the Dhoom 4 deal was finalised in June, post Race 3's release. Aditya Chopra had planned to release the film in 2020 and its was going to be helmed by Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

As per the same report, Salman's character was akin to that of Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan's, in the previous installments, the role of the antagonist. He was also set to be seen sporting long hair and a scar on the face.

However, earlier this year, speculations emerged that Salman had backed out of the film, owing to Abhishek Bachchan's presence in it. Since Abhishek's character of ACP Jai Dixit had been an integral part of the franchise since its inception, the team failed to comply with Salman's demands.

If reports are to be believed, the makers were keen on casting Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor following Salman's alleged exit from Dhoom 4. However, the rumours were dismissed by a YRF spokesperson, saying that work on Dhoom 4 was yet to begin.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 10:59 AM