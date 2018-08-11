Salman Khan reportedly begins shooting for Bigg Boss season 12, show's theme to be based on 'jodis'

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Biss Boss season 12, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The actor who was earlier engaged in the shooting of Dus Ka Dum, kicked off the shooting for Bigg Boss last weekend. The show is reportedly to begin from 16 September.

The theme for this season is going to be jodis and this made the actor revisit Bollywood's most iconic couples on-screen. "The channel wanted to announce the theme in an interesting way and he incorporated some of his signature dance moves from popular hits. With the cameras rolling, Salman made an impromptu inclusion of his famous 'Jawaani Phir Na Aye' towel step from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and went on to add the Dabbang hook step. He even hummed his current favourite, 'Dil Diyan Gallan', from Tiger Zinda Hai," a source added.

The report also notes that the set for the 12th season was also decorated with posters of the Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff-starrer Ram Lakhan, Karan Arjun, which featured himself and Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini’s Seeta aur Geeta and Sholay’s Jai and Veeru.

The concept of jodis in the new season will not be hackneyed. It will not feature the conventional husband-wife or boyfriend-girlfriend. Banking on the principle of uniqueness or being "vichitra" as the makers are putting it, the show will feature couples who are related to each other like mother-in-law and daughte-in-law, uncle and nephew or boss and employee. The contestants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 14:32 PM