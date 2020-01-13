Salman Khan praises Malang trailer, calls Anil kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's upcoming film 'jhakaas'

Salman Khan is all praises for the cast and crew of recently released Malang trailer. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film sees Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. While the trailer created quite a buzz last week, with netizens lauding the performances of the actors, Salman on Sunday, took to Twitter to share the Malang trailer and called it 'jhakaas'(incredible).

Check out Salman's tweet here

While Anil requoted his tweet and thanked the actor, Salman's Bharat co-actor Disha responded to the tweet.

Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan!! Love the Ouiii ma!!! https://t.co/6PRxbEiAOw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 12, 2020

Thank you sir❤️❤️ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 12, 2020

Malang trailer had revealed that all four lead characters carry shades of grey and are killers, but with different motives. Touted as a romance-thriller, the trailer had set the premise of an whodunit.

The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes onboard Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Upon sharing the trailer, the director had said "With this movie, I am essentially returning to a space that I enjoy the most, which is intense, edgy, and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as it has been for each of us."

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

Meanwhile, Salman who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is prepping for his upcoming venture, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This will be the third collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Disha, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff will play pivotal roles in Radhe.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 09:53:22 IST