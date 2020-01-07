You are here:

Malang trailer provides ammunition for memes; Twitter churns out hilarious interpretations of Aditya Roy Kapur's dialogues

FP Staff

Jan 07, 2020 10:52:27 IST

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer upcoming thriller Malang has created quite a buzz on social media.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang, touted as a romantic thriller, also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. While some netizens are all praise for Kapur and Patani's chemistry in the film, a few are raving about the high-octane action sequences. Amid the appreciative tweets, the trailer has also provided enough content for Twiterrati to churn out hilarious memes.

Kapur’s dialogue "Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai" (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen) inspired several memes, from bosses insisting on overtime to the turbulent start of new decade with 2020.

Check out all the memes here

 

 

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 10:52:27 IST

tags: Aditya Roy Kapur , Anil Kapoor , Bhushan Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Disha Patani , Kunal Kemmu , Malang , Malang Trailer , Mohit Suri , Shareworthy

also see

Malang trailer sees Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu in the middle of a whodunit

Malang trailer sees Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu in the middle of a whodunit

Malang makers release character posters of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani; trailer to release on 6 January

Malang makers release character posters of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani; trailer to release on 6 January

Anil Kapoor's first look from Mohit Suri's Malang depicts actor as police officer wearing pink sunglasses

Anil Kapoor's first look from Mohit Suri's Malang depicts actor as police officer wearing pink sunglasses