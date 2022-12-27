Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan turned a year wiser today, and his fans can’t keep calm. While fans and followers are pouring in wishes from across the globe, Salman is well-known for keeping his birthday celebrations low-key. However, this year, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ decided to go all out as a star-studded birthday bash was held on his birthday eve. And the evening witnessed a wave of celebrities gracing the party, which also included some Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan. Witnessing the two biggest superstars of Bollywood SRK and Salman coming together under one roof, fans obviously couldn’t stop gushing about the same. While the Karan Arjun stars have whipped up a storm on the internet, some videos and pictures of Salman with his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani have resulted in the internet crashing. This is after Salman was seen kissing Sangeeta’s forehead after they shared a warm hug.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of an adorable moment. The now-viral video opens by showing Salman and Sangeeta standing together, as they wait for the former Bollywood actress’ car. Salman being the gentleman, came out to see off Sangeeta. As soon as the car arrived, Salman gestured for her to sit. But before she got into her car, Salman and Sangeeta warmly hugged each other and the superstar gave a sweet peck on her forehead. Later to this, Sangeeta got inside her car and Salman was seen gesturing Namaste to someone. While Salman sported his usual all-black look in black t-shirt and leather pants, Sangeeta kept her best fashion foot forward, as she looked alluring in a royal blue sequin mini dress, featuring a deep V-plunging neckline and full sleeves. The Tridev actress completed her look with a big silver hoop and kept her wavy tresses open.

For the unversed, Salman, whose love life has always remained the hot topic of the Indian film industry, reportedly started dating Sangeeta in 1986. After dating each other for over a decade, the two decided to tie the knot with each other. However, fate had some other plans for the two. It was weeks before their wedding, Salman was allegedly caught cheating on Sangeeta, and the superstar almost admitted the same on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan in 2013. After their wedding reportedly got cancelled at the last minute, Sangeeta in 1996 married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and left her Bollywood career. But to date, Salman and Sangeeta share cordial terms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3, which will also feature Katrina Kaif. The superstar will also be seen sharing screen space with SRK in Pathaan.

