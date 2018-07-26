You are here:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's upcoming Indo-Persian collection

FP Staff

Jul,26 2018 10:03:26 IST

Bollywood's go-to designer for haute couture, Manish Malhotra, is prepping for his next show, which is scheduled for 1 August. In an Instagram post, the ace designer announced that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be the showstoppers for his next collection, which is mix of Indian and Persian design sensibilities.

The collection is pivotal as it will also mark 13 years of the Manish Malhotra label.

Malhotra, who has won several accolades for designing costumes for films such as Rangeela, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil apart from many others, started his career in 2005 as a model. After his modelling career failed to take off, he moved towards fashion and lucked out with Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela, winning his first Filmfare Award.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 10:03 AM

tags: ##InStyle #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Katrina Kaif #Manish Malhotra #Salman Khan

also see

Watch: Fans tell Katrina Kaif 'you need a better attitude' after she refused to pose for selfies in Canada

Watch: Fans tell Katrina Kaif 'you need a better attitude' after she refused to pose for selfies in Canada

Varun Dhawan introduces niece on Instagram; Virat and Anushka's sun-kissed selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Varun Dhawan introduces niece on Instagram; Virat and Anushka's sun-kissed selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Salman Khan's next production The Notebook, featuring debutant Zaheer Iqbal, to begin shoot in September

Salman Khan's next production The Notebook, featuring debutant Zaheer Iqbal, to begin shoot in September