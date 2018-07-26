Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's upcoming Indo-Persian collection

Bollywood's go-to designer for haute couture, Manish Malhotra, is prepping for his next show, which is scheduled for 1 August. In an Instagram post, the ace designer announced that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be the showstoppers for his next collection, which is mix of Indian and Persian design sensibilities.

The collection is pivotal as it will also mark 13 years of the Manish Malhotra label.

Malhotra, who has won several accolades for designing costumes for films such as Rangeela, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil apart from many others, started his career in 2005 as a model. After his modelling career failed to take off, he moved towards fashion and lucked out with Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela, winning his first Filmfare Award.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 10:03 AM